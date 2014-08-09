Kilmarnock sign former Man City left-back Chris Chantler

From the section

Chris Chantler has signed a one-year deal with Kilmarnock

Kilmarnock have signed former Manchester City left-back Chris Chantler ahead of the new season.

The defender has penned a one-year deal after impressing as a trialist in Kilmarnock's 2-2 draw with Morecambe.

The 23-year-old had been a free agent after being released by Carlisle United, where he made 61 appearances.

Chantler is available for selection for the opening Scottish Premiership match of the season against Dundee at Dens Park.

The Englishman becomes manager Allan Johnston's eighth summer signing, joining Josh Magennis, Lee Miller, Paul Cairney, Tope Obadeyi, Mark Connelly, Jamie Hamill and youth player Euan Smith at Rugby Park.

Alexei Eremenko has also extended his deal for another year.