Tottenham 2-1 Schalke: Soldado scores to set up Spurs victory

Roberto Soldado helped Spurs to their fourth win in the pre-season campaign

Striker Roberto Soldado scored his third goal of pre-season as Tottenham defeated Schalke 2-1 in their final pre-season friendly.

Forward Emmanuel Adebayor gave Spurs the lead after half an hour, before the Spaniard hit the decisive goal in the 66th minute.

Former Tottenham midfielder Kevin-Prince Boateng pulled one back for the German Bundesliga side.

The win was Spurs' fourth in an unbeaten pre-season campaign.

For new manager Mauricio Pochettino, victory in his first match at White Hart Lane will be a welcome boost ahead of Tottenham's Premier League opener away at rivals West Ham.

The Hammers also enjoyed a successful warm-up for the new season on Saturday, beating Italian Serie A side Sampdoria 3-2 with goals from Mark Noble, Mohamed Diame and Reece Burke.