Everton 1-3 SC Paderborn

This was Everton's second 3-1 defeat in a week.

Everton lost their second successive pre-season game 3-1 as they lost SC Paderborn 07 in Germany.

Roberto Martinez's side faced the newly-promoted German Bundesliga side following a midweek loss to Celta Vigo.

Teenage English striker Chris Long curled in a shot on 16 minutes on his first start for the Toffees.

But a Moritz Stoppelkamp penalty before half time and second-half goals from Marvin Duksch and Daniel Bruckner gave Paderborn the victory.

Martinez gave summer signing Muhamed Besic his first Everton start, while Long spearheaded the attack with Romelu Lukaku and Kevin Mirallas not yet ready for action following their exploits at the World Cup.

Everton are yet to win a game this summer following defeats by Celta Vigo and Leicester and draws with Porto and Tranmere.

Everton: Howard, Hibbert, Baines, Jagielka, Alcaraz, Besic, Barry, McGeady (Hope, 87), Pienaar (Naismith, 46), Barkley (Osman, 46), Long (McCarthy, 79.)

SC Paderborn: Kruse, Hunemeier, Rupp, Ziegler, Bakalorz, Wemmer, Vrancic, Kutschke, Stoppelkamp, Hartherz, Koc