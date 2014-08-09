Accrington Stanley sign goalkeeper Jay Lynch

Jay Lynch did not make a first-team appearance for Bolton

Accrington Stanley have signed former Bolton Wanderers goalkeeper Jay Lynch on non-contract terms.

The 21-year-old was released by Bolton at the end of last season, having failed to make a first-team appearance for the Championship club.

Lynch is the second goalkeeper to join Stanley over the past week, following the arrival of Luke Simpson on Monday.

Manager James Beattie must choose between the pair for Accrington's opening League Two game with Southend.