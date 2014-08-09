Macclesfield Town: Arthur Gnahoua rejoins as two more sign

Arthur Gnahoua has re-signed ahead of Macclesfield's opening league game against Braintree

Arthur Gnahoua has re-signed on non-contract terms with Macclesfield, who have also added two more players ahead of their opening game of the season.

Striker Gnahoua, 22, joined from Stalybridge in 2012 and made 10 league appearances for the Silkmen last term.

Ex-Notts County forward Malachi Lavelle-Moore, 19, and former Bolton defender Liam Gibson, 18, have also agreed moves to the Moss Rose.

Macclesfield begin the Conference season at home to Braintree.