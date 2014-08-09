Dynamo Kiev: Ex-midfielder Andrei Bal dies during veteran's match

Andrei Bal played for Dynamo Kiev from 1981 to 1990

Former Dynamo Kiev and USSR midfielder Andrei Bal has died during a football match of veteran teams.

Bal, who played for Dynamo from 1981 to 1990, won four Soviet titles and four Soviet cups with the Ukraine club.

He was capped 20 times for the USSR, scoring one goal during a 2-1 defeat to Brazil at the 1982 World Cup.

Ukraine-born Bal, 56, served as his nation's interim manager in October 2012, when he stepped up from his role as assistant to replace Oleh Blokhin.

At club level he coached Israeli top flight side Maccabi Tel Aviv, Ukrainian sides Vorskla Poltava, Chernomorets Odessa and Dynamo Kiev.