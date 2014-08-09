Leroy Lita: Barnsley sign ex-Swansea striker on a free transfer

Lita's last goal was for Brighton in November 2013

Barnsley have signed former Reading, Middlesbrough and Swansea striker Leroy Lita on a one-year deal.

The 29-year-old is unavailable for Saturday's League One opener against Crawley but could make his debut in Tuesday's League Cup game with Crewe.

Lita, who played for Reds boss Danny Wilson at his first club, Bristol City, was released by Swansea in May.

While with the Swans he had loan spells with Birmingham, Sheffield Wednesday and Brighton & Hove Albion.

Lita, who has scored 93 goals in 322 league appearances, had an unsuccessful trial with Ipswich this summer.

"I know Danny Wilson very well," Lita told Barnsley's website. "He was my first manager and I like the way he works. He's got a lot of trust in me and I've got a lot of trust in him.

"I enjoyed my time under him as a youngster. He helped me a lot and helped me progress in my career so far.

"I just want to get back to playing football regularly again and I'm going to get that opportunity here."