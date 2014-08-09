Irish Premiership: Ballymena Utd 2-0 Warrenpoint Town

Media playback is not supported on this device Ballymena open season with win over Warrenpoint with goals from David Cushley and Neal Gawley

Goals by David Cushley and Neal Gawley gave Ballymena United a winning start to the season against Warrenpoint Town.

Cushley, Ballymena's leading scorer last season, struck in the 15th minute with a low left-foot shot from 25 yards which found the corner of the net.

United defender Johnny Taylor and new signing Matt Tipton also had chances but failed to make them count.

Gawley made it 2-0 in the 52nd minute with a terrific shot which beat Town keeper Jonathan Parr.

"It was pretty comprehensive in the first half and we could have been four up," said Ballymena manager Glenn Ferguson.

"I was happy with how we played in the first half, but not so much with the second half.

"When we went 2-0 up I think we took our foot off the pedal a bit. But we defended very well and kept them out."