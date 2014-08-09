Irish Premiership: Cliftonville 0-0 Glentoran

Media playback is not supported on this device Champions Cliftonville are held 0-0 at home by Glentoran on the opening day of the season

Premiership champions Cliftonville had defender Jamie McGovern sent-off as they opened the league season with a 0-0 draw at home to Glentoran.

It was an entertaining encounter with Reds keeper Conor Devlin and his Glens counterpart Elliott Morris making several outstanding saves.

In the second half, Morris made a brilliant stop to deny last season's top scorer Joe Gormley.

McGovern was shown a second yellow for a late foul on David Howland.

"We were poor in the first half and upped things a bit in the second. Overall, a draw was a fair result," said Cliftonville manager Tommy Breslin.

"We are looking, but we are not going to just bring somebody in for the sake of it.

"Hopefully we will do something before the window closes because we need to bolster the squad a bit."