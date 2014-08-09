Irish Premiership: Coleraine 1-1 Ballinamallard Utd

From the section

Coleraine leave it late to grab a 1-1 draw with Ballinamallard at the Ballycastle Road Showgrounds

David McDaid scored with seven minutes left to rescue a 1-1 home draw for Coleraine against Ballinamallard.

Jason McCartney put the Fermanagh visitors ahead on 43 minutes, nipping in to chip over keeper Eugene Ferry.

Bannsiders midfielder Joe McNeill hit the crossbar from a free-kick before firing off-target from McDaid's pass.

Ferry kept out a Johnny Lafferty effort before McDaid latched onto Neil McCaffrey's long ball and chested past keeper Feargal Murphy to net.

Murphy almost gifted Coleraine an early opener when his clearance was charged down by McDaid with the ball bouncing back off a post.

Ferry pushed out Liam Martin's angled drive while Gary Browne headed over from a McNeill cross.

Mallards striker Anthony Elding headed down from Liam McMenamin's free-kick and McCartney found space the slip the ball over an advancing Ferry.

McNeill was denied by the woodwork two minutes later in one of two openings for the midfielder.

McDaid slid home the equaliser and the forward wasted a good chance to win the game in the dying minutes.