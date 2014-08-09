Irish Premiership: Glenavon 2-2 Crusaders

Crusaders and Glenavon both played in this season's Europa League

Jordan Owens rifled in a 78th-minute equaliser as Crusaders secured a 2-2 draw in the Irish Premiership opener.

The Crues had led through new signing Diarmuid O'Carroll's scuffed shot in the 18th minute.

In the second half Kevin Braniff's clever pass played fellow Glenavon new boy Eoin Bradley through to make it 1-1 in the 55th minute.

Glenavon then edged ahead when Kris Lindsay stabbed in after Guy Bates had headed back a Braniff cross.

"We started pretty well but conceded from a set piece and the Crues took over for the rest of the first half," said Glenavon skipper Kris Lindsay.

"But in the second half I think we created the better chances and managed to take two of them.

"Unfortunately we could not hold on and in the end we were disappointed not to take all three points."