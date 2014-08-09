Irish Premiership: Portadown 3-0 Linfield

Media playback is not supported on this device Gary Twigg celebrates scoring against Linfield

Warren Feeney's first league match as Linfield manager ended in a 3-0 defeat by Portadown at Shamrock Park.

Gary Twigg got the first two and Sean Ward's own goal piled on the agony for former Northern Ireland striker Feeney.

Twigg smashed a low shot past keeper Jonathan Tuffey in the 35th minute and then scored again by pouncing after Linfield failed to clear.

Linfield's misery was complete when Ross Redman's ball in was turned into his own goal by defender Ward.

Feeney's Linfield play fierce rivals Glentoran in a Belfast derby on Wednesday night.

"I am glad this was the first game of the season because I have told the lads they have 37 games to do something about it," said Feeney.

"I am disappointed with the performance, we didn't turn up.

"But I take responsibility because I believe in these players and will back them up 100%."

Portadown boss Ronnie McFall said: "It was a super performance and we were worthy winners.

"We controlled the match from start to finish, playing good football and creating chances.

"We knew we had to strengthen our midfield and we have done that with Robert Garrett and Michael Gault, although Gault was not able to play today.

"Mark McAllister and Gary Twigg were a real handful up front and there are young players coming through so it augurs well for the future."