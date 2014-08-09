Allan Johnston happy with Kilmarnock point against Dundee

Slater's free-kick secured Kilmarnock a draw against Dundee

Kilmarnock manager Allan Johnston says a draw was the right result in his side's 1-1 clash with Dundee.

The Ayrshire club had a Craig Slater free-kick to thank for earning them a point after going behind to Gary Harkins' penalty.

"In the first half we looked the better team and in the second half they were the better team," Johnston said.

"It was as if they had an extra yard. Some of [Craig Samson's] saves were fantastic."

Despite being on the back foot for much of the match, the Killie boss was encouraged by his players' early exchanges and insists they can use it to push forward.

"It was a really, really good game. They've got a lot of new players, and so have we, and the way the supporters got behind both teams made it a great atmosphere.

"The way we played in the first half, we passed the ball a lot better than we have been passing it but in the second half we didn't do that as well - we were under a lot of pressure.

"I was impressed with how we defended, because sometimes you can't always have it your own way, especially when you're coming to away grounds, so it was good to see the boys showing a bit of resilience."

The saves of Samson proved crucial as Dundee bombarded the Kilmarnock goal.

"He's worked really hard in the summer to get himself in that kind of shape and you can see he's got his rewards," added Johnston.

"Young Craig Slater's free-kick was absolutely stunning - I don't think he could've hit it any better - so there were good performances but there's a lot for us to work on as well."