Glasgow City win Champions League tie against Nove Zamky

From the section

Denise O'Sullivan scored in a comprehensive Glasgow City win

Glasgow City opened their Champions League qualifying campaign with a comfortable 5-0 victory over Slovakian side Nove Zamky.

Goals from Cheryl McCulloch, Eilish McSorley and Suzanne Lappin put City three up at the break.

Strikes by Denise O'Sullivan and McSorley further emphasised the Scottish side's dominance.

Also in Group 4, Ukrainian outfit Zhilstroy-1 Kharkiv defeated Glentoran 5-0.

Group winners qualify automatically for the round of 32, along with the two runners-up with the best record.

Glasgow play Glentoran on Monday evening and Kharkiv on Thursday evening. All of City's group matches are taking place at Airdrieonians' Excelsior Stadium.