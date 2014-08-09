Leeds United: I belong in the Championship - Dave Hockaday

Dave Hockaday was named as Leeds head coach in June

Leeds United head coach Dave Hockaday said he "belongs in the Championship" despite losing his debut game as a manager in League football.

The Whites were beaten 2-0 at Millwall in their first match under the former boss of non-League Forest Green Rovers.

Hockaday was a surprise choice to succeed Brian McDermott at Elland Road.

But the 56-year-old insisted: "This is what I am used to, this is where I think I belong and tactically I think we got it right."

Former Blackpool, Swindon and Hull player Hockaday, who was a coach at Watford and Southampton, was given the role by new Leeds owner Massimo Cellino despite having only managed in the Conference with Forest Green.

Goals from Mark Beevers and Shaun Williams at the New Den ensured Hockaday's tenure got off to a losing start.

Hockaday added: "There is lots to work on but I have learned a lot about the players because we were playing in a cauldron and some coped better than others.

"I am in charge, I am the head man and I will take responsibility.

"I wasn't happy with our performance in the first half, we didn't get up to the pace and they looked hungrier. In the second half we made a game of it and had chances. We really should be hitting the net.

"It is one game. We are looking to improve. Millwall have beaten us 2-0. It is all about moments and we did not have moments. We had a go and certainly had the chances to equalise in the second half."

Hockaday confirmed Cellino travelled with the team to London and that he was due to meet the Italian on Sunday.

Hockaday said: "He came with us on the coach and he is coming at the end. We will talk on Sunday, have a chat and see how we can strengthen."