Fulham: Maarten Stekelenburg joins AS Monaco on loan

Fulham keeper Maarten Stekelenburg has joined Monaco on a season-long loan.

The French league outfit confirmed the deal on their website on Saturday.

Stekelenburg, 31, joined Fulham for £4m from AS Roma in June 2013, but failed to live up to expectations, missed out on selection for the Netherlands' World Cup squad and told Cottagers boss Felix Magath he wanted to leave.

"I am happy to be a part of the project of the club. I am fully going to give myself for my new colours," he said.

It is another experienced player to leave Fulham, who lost their opening Championship game 2-1 at Ipswich on Saturday.

Dimitar Berbatov made the same move in January.

Stekeleburg believes he is the kind of 'sweeper-keeper' that is currently popular within the game.

"I am a "technical" goalkeeper," he said. "I like playing far from my goals and helping the team."

Stekelenburg will provide competition for Croatia's Danijel Subasic.

"We are happy to have another goalkeeper with such an international experience," said Monaco vice-president Vadim Vasilyev.