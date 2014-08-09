Esteban Cambiasso: Leicester City boss Pearson confirms interest

Inter Milan's Esteban Cambiasso (left) holds off AC Milan's Mario Balotelli

Leicester City boss Nigel Pearson has confirmed his interest in Argentina midfielder Esteban Cambiasso, but is furious the story has been leaked.

The 33-year-old left Inter Milan in the summer and has been linked with a move to the Premier League new boys.

Pearson told BBC Radio Leicester: "I am not going to say no, because we have [been interested].

We like to try to do business in the right way and make sure all parties interests are looked after for the right reason. But for some reason, some balloon head has decided to leak it. Nigel Pearson

"But what's disappointing is that some clown somewhere down the line has leaked information that is sensitive."

Pearson, who was speaking after the Foxes beat Werder Bremen 1-0 in a pre-season friendly on Saturday, said he was not sure if the player would be joining.

"We try to protect every party that is involved in doing deals because there will always be deals that cannot be done."

Cambiasso moved to Europe from his homeland in 2002, joining Real Madrid from River Plate.

He spent two season with the Spanish La Liga side before signing for Inter in 2004.