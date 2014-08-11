Anton Ferdinand: Reading sign former QPR defender

Anton's former club Queens Park rangers recently signed his elder brother Rio

Reading have signed former QPR defender Anton Ferdinand on a two-year deal.

The 29-year-old spent last season in Turkey with Antalyaspor after being released by QPR in August 2013.

He becomes the third Reading signing in a week, following the arrival of Simon Cox and Jamie Mackie, the latter on loan from Nottingham Forest.

"It feels fantastic to sign for a club like Reading. I've been away from English football for a year and had some tough times," said Ferdinand.

"Turkey is a fantastic place to go and play football, but certain things off the field didn't allow me to enjoy my football. That chapter is closed now, and I've opened a new chapter at Reading and I'm looking forward to it."

Ferdinand's career 2002-08: West Ham - 163 games, five goals Jan-May 2013: Bursapor: 7 games, no goals 2008-2011: Sunderland - 95 games, no goals 2013-2014: Antalyaspor - 3 games, no goals 2011-2013: QPR - 49 games, no goals

Ferdinand, brother of former Manchester United and England captain Rio, began his career at West Ham United before joining Sunderland for £8m in 2008.

A move to QPR followed three years later, but he was loaned to Bursaspor in the second half of 2012-13 before joining Antalyaspor for last season.

"I've got things to prove, to myself and everyone," he added.

"A lot of people have written me off and doubted me because I've been away for a year, but I'm here to prove to people that I can offer a lot to English football.

"I want to offer what I can to Reading, and hopefully that means promotion."

"I'm champing at the bit to play my first game. I don't know when that will be as I'm lacking match fitness - I'm a bit behind the boys. I'm going to train hard, and when the gaffer thinks I'm ready, then I'll be ready."