Fulham: Felix Magath criticises Ross McCormack's fitness

Ross McCormack had a quiet debut as Fulham lost 2-1 to Ipswich Town

Fulham boss Felix Magath has criticised £11m signing Ross McCormack, saying the striker is not fit enough.

McCormack, 27, joined the Cottagers from Leeds United in July after scoring 28 Championship goals last season.

However, the Scotland international was ineffective in his side's 2-1 defeat at Ipswich Town and substituted after only 57 minutes at Portman Road.

"He has to improve his fitness and I don't know how long that will take," said Magath.

"Ross came to us with a lack of fitness and not at the beginning of pre-season. He is not at the same level as the rest of the players.

"I wanted him to be fit when we signed him but at the moment he is not in the right shape. When he does, he will be the perfect striker for us."

Fulham were playing their first second-tier match since May 2001 after being relegated in May following 13 seasons in the Premier League.

Goals from Daryl Murphy and David McGoldrick put Ipswich 2-0 ahead before Tim Hoogland pulled a goal back with four minutes remaining, but the hosts held on for the victory.