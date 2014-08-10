Swansea City: Garry Monk wants to strengthen his squad

Monk has seen a number of high-profile players leave Swansea City this summer

Gary Monk has conceded that his Swansea squad needs strengthening before the summer transfer window closes.

Swansea lost their final pre-season friendly 3-0 at home against Villarreal ahead of their opening Premier League fixture against Manchester United at Old Trafford on 16 August.

"I hope to get some more in. It's obvious we need to strengthen in certain areas," said Monk.

The transfer window closes at 23:00 BST on Monday, 1 September.

Defender Chico Flores is the latest player to leave the Swans, joining Lekhwiya SC in Qatar.

His exit continues a Spanish exodus from Swansea after striker Michu left for Napoli on loan and Alejandro Pozuelo joined Rayo Vallecano.

Winger Pablo Hernandez has been linked with Qatari club Al Arabi.

And Wales international defender Ben Davies moved to Tottenham in a swap deal which brought Gylfi Sigurdsson to the Liberty Stadium.

Swansea's first six Premier League matches Sat, 16 August: Manchester United (away) Sat, 23 August: Burnley (home) Sat, 30 August: West Bromwich Albion (home) Sat, 13 September: Chelsea (away) Sat, 20 September: Southampton (home) Sat, 27 September: Sunderland (away)

Swansea also signed former Lyon striker Bafetimbi Gomis, Ecuador winger Jefferson Montero and goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski from Arsenal.

They have started contract negotiations to extend South Korean midfielder Ki Sung-Yeung's stay at the club.

After the defeat by Villarreal, Monk admitted his squad needed bolstering.

"Apart from starting XI and a few others injured we haven't got great depth within the squad," he said.

"So it would be nice to strengthen and that's what we're trying to work towards in the coming weeks.

"Chico's gone now so we need to strengthen across the defence, probably in midfield we're a bit light and maybe a wide player would help as well.

"What you have to remember is we've had a high turnover of players this summer."

Monk said he and club chairman Huw Jenkins will have to agree a shortlist of players.