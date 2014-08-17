AFC Telford United 0-2 Aldershot Town

Brett Williams began his career as a trainee at Reading

First-half goals from Joe Oastler and Brett Williams gave Aldershot Town a deserved victory at AFC Telford United.

The Shots took an early lead, Oastler's superb left-foot strike finding its way through a crowd of players after a corner had only been only half-cleared.

Williams doubled his side's lead from the penalty spot, sending goalkeeper Jonathan Hedge the wrong way after Steve Akrigg had fouled Josh Scott.

Telford had few clear-cut chances after the break as Aldershot saw out the win.

The home side have only managed one point from their first three games since promotion back to the Conference.

Aldershot manager Andy Scott told BBC Surrey:

"The reaction we got from the players was outstanding, the first half was absolutely out of this world. We played with a lot of energy, tempo, got the ball forward to our front players and forced them into defensive work.

"There were some tired legs out there, but we stayed professional because we were desperate to keep a clean sheet and it took a team performance to do that.

"We've had three really good performances and there are reasons to be cheerful and reasons to look forward.

"We've got some tough games coming up, but if we play like we did today then other teams will be fearing us."