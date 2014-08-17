Match ends, AFC Telford United 0, Aldershot Town 2.
AFC Telford United 0-2 Aldershot Town
First-half goals from Joe Oastler and Brett Williams gave Aldershot Town a deserved victory at AFC Telford United.
The Shots took an early lead, Oastler's superb left-foot strike finding its way through a crowd of players after a corner had only been only half-cleared.
Williams doubled his side's lead from the penalty spot, sending goalkeeper Jonathan Hedge the wrong way after Steve Akrigg had fouled Josh Scott.
Telford had few clear-cut chances after the break as Aldershot saw out the win.
The home side have only managed one point from their first three games since promotion back to the Conference.
Aldershot manager Andy Scott told BBC Surrey:
"The reaction we got from the players was outstanding, the first half was absolutely out of this world. We played with a lot of energy, tempo, got the ball forward to our front players and forced them into defensive work.
"There were some tired legs out there, but we stayed professional because we were desperate to keep a clean sheet and it took a team performance to do that.
"We've had three really good performances and there are reasons to be cheerful and reasons to look forward.
"We've got some tough games coming up, but if we play like we did today then other teams will be fearing us."
Line-ups
Telford
- 1Hedge
- 17Platt
- 15Owens
- 6Grogan
- 5Akrigg
- 4Byrne
- 20Poku
- 7Phenix
- 18SmithSubstituted forFarrellat 80'minutes
- 11ClancySubstituted forCookeat 80'minutesBooked at 86mins
- 19DeaceySubstituted forGrayat 65'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Baynes
- 9Farrell
- 10Gray
- 12Cooke
- 13Pryce
Aldershot
- 1Smith
- 12Gibbs
- 6Barker
- 16Forbes
- 5WilsonBooked at 56mins
- 2Oastler
- 4Lathrope
- 18N'GuessanSubstituted forHattonat 65'minutes
- 9Williams
- 14RobertsSubstituted forFitchettat 78'minutes
- 11Scott
Substitutes
- 3Tonkin
- 7Hatton
- 10Fitchett
- 13Thomas
- 19Derry
- Referee:
- Paul Rees
- Attendance:
- 1,619
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home47%
- Away53%
- Shots
- Home4
- Away5
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away5
- Corners
- Home0
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away7
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, AFC Telford United 0, Aldershot Town 2.
Offside, Aldershot Town. Brett Williams tries a through ball, but Brett Williams is caught offside.
Attempt saved. Tony Gray (AFC Telford United) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved.
Foul by Adam Farrell (AFC Telford United).
Joe Oastler (Aldershot Town) wins a free kick.
Corner, AFC Telford United.
Booking
Sean Cooke (AFC Telford United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Sean Cooke (AFC Telford United).
Jaydon Gibbs (Aldershot Town) wins a free kick.
Foul by Tony Gray (AFC Telford United).
Damon Lathrope (Aldershot Town) wins a free kick.
Corner, AFC Telford United.
Substitution
Substitution, AFC Telford United. Adam Farrell replaces Sam Smith.
Substitution
Substitution, AFC Telford United. Sean Cooke replaces Sean Clancy.
Substitution
Substitution, Aldershot Town. Dan Fitchett replaces Jordan Roberts.
Corner, AFC Telford United.
Corner, AFC Telford United.
Foul by Damon Lathrope (Aldershot Town).
Andy Owens (AFC Telford United) wins a free kick.
Foul by Jaydon Gibbs (Aldershot Town).
Michael Phenix (AFC Telford United) wins a free kick.
Substitution
Substitution, Aldershot Town. Sam Hatton replaces Joseph N'Guessan.
Substitution
Substitution, AFC Telford United. Tony Gray replaces Jordan Deacey.
Corner, Aldershot Town.
Attempt blocked. Kristian Platt (AFC Telford United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Booking
Glenn Wilson (Aldershot Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Glenn Wilson (Aldershot Town).
Michael Phenix (AFC Telford United) wins a free kick.
Foul by Sam Smith (AFC Telford United).
Joe Oastler (Aldershot Town) wins a free kick.
Offside, AFC Telford United. Sam Smith tries a through ball, but Sam Smith is caught offside.
Offside, Aldershot Town. Jordan Roberts tries a through ball, but Jordan Roberts is caught offside.
Foul by Brett Williams (Aldershot Town).
Neill Byrne (AFC Telford United) wins a free kick.
Attempt missed. Andy Owens (AFC Telford United) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Foul by Kristian Platt (AFC Telford United).
Josh Scott (Aldershot Town) wins a free kick.
Corner, Aldershot Town.
Corner, AFC Telford United.