Huddersfield Town part company with manager Mark Robins
-
- From the section Football
Huddersfield Town have parted company with manager Mark Robins after just one game of the Championship season.
Following Saturday's 4-0 home defeat against Bournemouth, Robins, 44, met with the board and it was agreed he would leave his post.
A club statement read: "Mark and the directors all agreed it would be in the interests of all parties to part company."
Former Coventry boss Robins took over from Simon Grayson in February 2013.
|Huddersfield win percentage in 2013-14
|Games Played
|Won
|Drawn
|Lost
|51
|33% (17)
|22% (11)
|45% (23)
He helped the Terriers avoid relegation in his first season and guided the club to a 17th-place finish last term.
However, the club won just two of their last 13 league games in a 2013-14 campaign that finished with a total of 23 defeats.
Following Saturday's loss at the John Smith's Stadium, the former Rotherham and Barnsley boss was jeered by the fans.
Huddersfield chairman Dean Hoyle commented: "Mark has put his all into the job over the past 16 months and has made a big contribution to the club."
|Mark Robins' managerial career
|Club
|From
|To
|Rotherham United
|March 2007
|September 2009
|Barnsley
|September 2009
|May 2011
|Coventry City
|September 2012
|February 2013
|Huddersfield Town
|February 2013
|August 2014
Assistant manager Steve Thompson will take charge of the team during Sunday's training session, along with first-team coach Steve Eyre.
Thompson, 49, joined Huddersfield from Blackpool in June this year and Eyre was promoted the same month following a shake-up of Robins' backroom staff in May.