Sunday's Scottish gossip

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Celtic have refused to rule out bringing Georgios Samaras back to the club after the Greek forward's contract expired without renewal at the end of last season. Sunday Herald

The Scottish champions will net £7.5m from the sale of Fraser Forster to Southampton with the England goalkeeper's former club Newcastle United entitled to 25% of the £10m transfer fee. Mail on Sunday (print edition)

But Celtic failed in a last-ditch bid to persuade Forster to stay. Sunday Mail

England cap Forster spent four years at Celtic

And Wigan Athletic have warned Celtic off trying to use the proceeds from the Forster sale on Latics forward Callum McManaman. Sun on Sunday (print edition)

Former Rangers captain, manager and director John Greig will attend Sunday's match against Hearts out of respect for his former team-mate, the late Sandy Jardine. Greig has only been at Ibrox once since leaving the board in 2011 but will return for the renaming of the Govan Stand in Jardine's honour. Mail on Sunday (print edition)

Lee McCulloch, the current Rangers skipper, will unfurl the League One flag before the game with Hearts. Scotland on Sunday

Hearts head coach Robbie Neilson has told his players to use the club as a stepping stone to a bigger stage. Sunday Express

Scotland Under-21 striker Stevie May has vowed to help Sheffield Wednesday seal promotion to the Premier League after joining from St Johnstone. Sunday Express (print edition)

Hibernian insist they are not for sale following reports a potential buyer had been "encouraged" by chairman Rod Petrie.Scotland on Sunday

Celtic manager Ronny Deila's fellow Norwegian Stale Solbakken insists the Scottish club should have declined their reinstatement to the Champions League after Legia Warsaw were punished for fielding an ineligible player. Copenhagen coach Solbakken believes Deila "will have a bad feeling about this". Sunday Express (print edition)

The Polish FA's chairman Zbigniew Boniek claims Celtic "hid" from emails and calls regarding the player at the centre of the storm, Bartosz Bereszynski, and insists the Scottish club's consent would have led to Legia being allowed to stay in the Champions League.Mail Online

OTHER GOSSIP

Plans are afoot to organise a major cycle race in Scotland next year as a Glasgow 2014 legacy event. Scotland on Sunday (print edition)

Marc Warren has targeted a top 10 finish at the US PGA after his third-round 66 left him five under - eight shots off leader Rory McIlroy. Sun on Sunday (print edition)