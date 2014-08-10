Photos from first day of Irish Premiership 10 Aug 2014 From the section Football Share this page Share this with Digg Facebook Google LinkedIn Reddit StumbleUpon Twitter Copy this link http://www.bbc.com/sport/football/28731486 Read more about sharing. Warren Feeney endured a disappointing first league match as Linfield manager with last season's Premiership runners-up crashing to a 3-0 defeat at Portadown Tim Mouncey and Ross Redman celebrate with striker Gary Twigg who scored two of Portadown's goals in their 3-0 win over Linfield Declan Caddell of Crusaders battles for the ball with Kevin Braniff of Glenavon during the 2-2 draw at Mourneview Park Glenavon skipper Kris Lindsay attempts to beat Josh Robinson, Jordan Owens and keeper Sean O'Neill of Crusaders to a high ball at Mourneview Park Glentoran's Stephen McCullough in action against Chris Curran of Cliftonville during the 0-0 draw at Solitude Northern Ireland's Commonwealth Games gold medallists, boxers Paddy Barnes and Michael Conlan, were guests at Cliftonville's game against Glentoran Thomas McBride of Institute closes in on Dungannon's Andrew Burns at Stangmore Park Institute celebrate a goal by Stephen O'Flynn as they marked their return to the Irish League's top flight with a 2-2 draw away to Dungannon Swifts Daniel Hughes of Warrenpoint Town attempts to beat Ballymena United's defensive wall during the Premiership match at the Showgrounds Stephen McDonnell of Warrenpoint Town competes against Neal Gawley during the Irish Premiership clash which Ballymena won 2-0 Raymond Foy of Ballinamallard United in action against Coleraine's Michael Hegarty during the 1-1 draw at the Showgrounds Ballinamallard United's Raymond Foy goes up for a high ball with Coleraine skipper Howard Beverland