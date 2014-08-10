Photos from first day of Irish Premiership

Warren Feeney endured a disappointing first league match as Linfield manager as last season's Premiership runners-up crashed to a 3-0 defeat at Portadown
Tim Mouncey and Ross Redman celebrate with striker Gary Twigg who scored two of Portadown's goals in their 3-0 win over Linfield
Declan Caddell of Crusaders battles for the ball with Kevin Braniff of Glenavon during the 2-2 draw at Mourneview Park
Glenavon skipper Kris Lindsay attempts to beat Josh Robinson, Jordan Owens and keeper Sean O'Neill to a high ball at Mourneview Park
Glentoran's Stephen McCullough in action against Chris Curran of Cliftonville during the 0-0 draw at Solitude
Northern Ireland's Commonwealth Games gold medallists, boxers Paddy Barnes and Michael Conlan, were guests at Cliftonville's game against Glentoran
Thomas McBride of Institute closes in on Dungannon's Andrew Burns at Stangmore Park
Institute celebrate a goal by Stephen O'Flynn as they marked their return to the Irish League's top flight with a 2-2 draw away to Dungannon Swifts
Daniel Hughes of Warrenpoint Town attempts to beat Ballymena United's defensive wall during the Premiership match at the Showgrounds
Stephen McDonnell of Warrenpoint Town competes against Neal Gawley during the Irish Premiership clash which Ballymena won 2-0
Raymond Foy of Ballinamallard United in action against Coleraine's Michael Hegarty during the 1-1 draw at the Showgrounds
Ballinamallard United's Raymond Foy goes up for a high ball with Coleraine skipper Howard Beverland
