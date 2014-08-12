Coleraine striker David McDaid signs for Cliftonville

David McDaid was capped at youth level by Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland

Irish Premiership champions Cliftonville have completed the signing of striker David McDaid from Coleraine.

Cliftonville had an improved offer accepted by the Coleraine board and the 23-year-old will be clear to play against Portadown on Wednesday.

Reds boss Tommy Breslin had been keen to strengthen his attack following Liam Boyce's move to Scottish Premier League side Ross County in May.

McDaid has signed a three-year contract with the north Belfast club.

The former Derry City star scored Coleraine's goal in last Saturday's 1-1 draw with Ballinamallard United.

The 23-year-old had a spell with York City before returning to the League of Ireland with Derry City.

He joined Coleraine midway through last season and was regarded as a key signing as Oran Kearney's men battled to get away from relegation trouble.

"David is a player I have admired for some time," said Cliftonville boss Breslin.

"Although he has been playing in the Irish League for a short space of time, he has demonstrated how effective he can be.

"I believe he will prove an effective addition to our squad and I am sure our supporters cannot wait to see him in a Cliftonville shirt."