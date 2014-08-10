Accrington sign Stoke City striker James Alabi on loan

James Alabi
Alabi has so far made 14 first-team appearances during four loan spells - only one of them a start

Accrington Stanley have signed forward James Alabi from Premier League Stoke City on a month's loan.

The 19-year-old made his debut as a second-half substitute in the 1-0 home defeat by Southend on Saturday.

"He is a strong centre forward who will be a good addition to our squad," Accrington manager James Beattie told the club website.

Alabi has had previous loan spells with Mansfield Town, Forest Green Rovers and Scunthorpe United.

