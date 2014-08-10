Samir Nasri: Man City midfielder casts doubt on France future

Samir Nasri was left out of Didier Deschamps' World Cup squad

Samir Nasri has indicated that he wants to quit international football after falling out with France coach Didier Deschamps and the country's media.

Deschamps left the Manchester City midfielder, 27, out of his squad for the World Cup finals in Brazil.

The France coach then took legal action against Nasri's partner Anara Atanes over comments she made on Twitter.

"As long as he is the manager, I don't think I have a shot after everything that has happened," Nasri said.

"The French national team doesn't make me happy. Every time I go there, there is just more trouble.

"I face accusations about me and my family suffers from it and I don't want to make them suffer, so it's better to stop it and focus on my club career."

Nasri, who has won 41 caps, was left out of France's 2010 World Cup squad by previous coach Raymond Domenech.

Samir Nasri has won two Premier League titles with Manchester City

He played for his country at Euro 2012, but the French Football Federation banned him for three international matches following a number of incidents at the tournament.

The midfielder swore at a reporter following a quarter-final defeat against Spain, and also made a gesture with his finger over his mouth and yelled "Shut your mouth!" at another journalist after scoring in the opening Group D match against England.

Nasri, who joined City from Arsenal in 2011, suggested that his issue was as much with the French media as with Deschamps.

He told BBC Radio 5 live's Sportsweek: "He did what he thought was best for his team. I understand his choice, I don't have any problem with him. It's just everything.

"It is not him who talks in the press, it is the press who say things about me and the players as well.

"I don't want to be there. I am not happy. I don't want to go there any more."

Nasri, though, said that the disappointment of missing out on France's World Cup squad had been eased by the signing of a five-year contract at City on 10 July.

Without him Nasri, France reached the quarter-finals in Brazil before losing to eventual winners Germany.