Wycombe sign defender Mawson and forward Amadi-Holloway

Wycombe boss Gareth Ainsworth added the pair to his squad for the trip to Newport

Wycombe Wanderers have signed Brentford defender Alfie Mawson on a one-month youth loan and handed striker Aaron Amadi-Holloway a deal until January.

Both players were signed in time to make the squad for the Chairboys' 2-0 win against Newport on Saturday, with Mawson playing the full game.

The 20-year-old has made one first-team appearance for the Bees, and been on loan to Maidenhead, Luton and Welling.

Amadi-Holloway, 21, a free agent, was a graduate of the Cardiff City academy.