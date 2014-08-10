Wycombe sign defender Mawson and forward Amadi-Holloway
-
- From the section Football
Wycombe Wanderers have signed Brentford defender Alfie Mawson on a one-month youth loan and handed striker Aaron Amadi-Holloway a deal until January.
Both players were signed in time to make the squad for the Chairboys' 2-0 win against Newport on Saturday, with Mawson playing the full game.
The 20-year-old has made one first-team appearance for the Bees, and been on loan to Maidenhead, Luton and Welling.
Amadi-Holloway, 21, a free agent, was a graduate of the Cardiff City academy.