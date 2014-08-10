Barcelona: Ibrahim Afellay agrees to join Olympiakos on loan

Ibrahim Afellay spent the 2012-13 season on loan at Schalke

Barcelona midfielder Ibrahim Afellay will join Greek champions Olympiakos on loan for the 2014-15 season.

The 28-year-old moved to Barca from PSV Eindhoven in December 2010 but has made just 35 appearances for the club.

The Netherlands international, who has 44 caps, has struggled to establish himself at the Nou Camp after suffering a bad knee injury in September 2011.

He spent the 2012-13 season on loan at Bundesliga club Schalke and is in the final year of his Barca contract.