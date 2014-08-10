Chris Wood: Wolves open talks with Leicester City over striker

Wood joined Leicester after loan spells with Barnsley, Brighton, Birmingham, Bristol City and Millwall

Wolves have opened talks with Leicester City about signing striker Chris Wood.

Boss Kenny Jackett confirmed his interest in the 22-year-old following his side's 1-0 win over Norwich in the Championship on Sunday.

Wood joined Leicester from West Brom in January 2013 and scored eight goals last term to help them win promotion to the Premier League.

"We have made enquiries and we are in conversation, but it's a long way off being sorted," said Jackett.

"We have made an approach, but we have got a long way to go in terms of sealing him as a Wolves player."

New Zealand forward Wood only made six starts in more than five years at West Brom.

He spent much of that time out on loan at five different clubs - Barnsley, Brighton, Birmingham, Bristol City and Millwall.