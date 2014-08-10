Ajax 4-1 Vitesse

Ajax are chasing a 34th Dutch league title

Ajax launched their quest for a fifth successive Dutch league title with a resounding win over Vitesse Arnhem in their first game of the season.

Nick Viergever opened the scoring before the interval from close range following Ruben Ligeon's threaded pass.

Danish midfielder Lasse Schone doubled the lead from a free-kick before Mike van der Hoorn headed the third goal.

Vitesse's consolation came from Marko Vejinovic before Schone netted his second in the closing stages.

Six of the last eight goals by Lasse Schone have come from set pieces (three penalties, two direct free-kicks, one indirect free-kick).

Schone scored nine Eredivisie goals from midfield last season.

And the 28-year-old was again in fine form, scoring in the 48th and 87th minutes.

Vitesse created a string of chances but lacked cutting edge and fell behind to Viergever's 40th minute effort.

Guram Kashia headed against the bar for the visitors but Van Der Hoorn's 62nd minute header made it 3-0.

Did you know? Vitesse have now conceded 13 goals in their last four Eredivisie away matches

Vejinovic's goal reduced the deficit six minutes before the end before Schone had the final word.

Ajax manager Frank de Boer is looking to become the first manager in the Eredivisie to win five straight titles.

And the 44-year-old will be confident of achieving the feat after an all-too easy win at the Amsterdam Arena.

Vitesse included defender Wallace and midfielder Bertrand Traore, who are both on loan from Chelsea.