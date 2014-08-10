BBC Sport - Community Shield: Arsenal beat champions Man City

Highlights: Arsenal 3-0 Man City

Arsenal beat Premier League champions Manchester City 3-0 to win the Community Shield at Wembley.

The FA Cup winners took the lead through Santi Cazorla's angled shot, and added a second when Aaron Ramsey found the bottom corner just before half-time.

Olivier Giroud fired a stunning strike past City's Willy Caballero to make it 3-0 and seal victory for Arsenal.

Available to UK users only.

Top videos

Video

Highlights: Arsenal 3-0 Man City

Video

Bizarre unveilings, huge fees & mysterious absences...

Video

Will Man City go higher than £50m to get Sanchez?

Video

'Wenger, I love you but you got to go, bro!'

Video

Scrum V visits Pro14 new boys Southern Kings

Audio

Gayle: I want to play Test cricket again before I retire

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

Jason & Osi's best bits from The NFL Show

Video

Archive: Sanchez's FA Cup final screamer

Video

'England camp strange without Rooney'

Video

  • From the section iPlayer

Top Stories