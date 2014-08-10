BBC Sport - Community Shield: Manuel Pellegrini confident despite defeat

Pellegrini confident despite defeat

Manuel Pellegrini is confident ahead of the Premier League season, despite a 3-0 loss to Arsenal in the Community Shield, he feels that he has 'a stronger team than last year' and hopes his side can repeat last year's success.

Pellegrini will access his squad during the week as the Premier League champions prepare to begin their title defence against Newcastle on Sunday 17 August.

