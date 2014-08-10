Bastia violence: French government urges action

The French government has called for action after violence flared outside the Bastia-Marseille game

The French government has called on the country's Professional Football League (LFP) to take action after violence marred Saturday's top flight match between Bastia and Marseille.

Police clashed with supporters outside the stadium both before and after the League 1 game in Corsica, with fans throwing stones and explosive devices.

A government statement said the violence left 44 policemen injured.

Marseille's Andre-Pierre Gignac scored twice as the match ended in a 3-3 draw.

Bastia were ordered to play both their derbies with Ajaccio behind closed doors last season after violence flared on and off the pitch when the Corsican clubs met in March 2013.

The club have also previously been in trouble with the LFP after fans displayed a racist banner before a home game in 2008.

Last year, Saint Etienne fans were banned from away games after they threw seats at Nice supporters, while clashes also broke out during celebrations to mark Paris Saint-Germain's league title triumph.