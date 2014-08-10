Stuttgart 1-2 Hull City: Meyler and Robertson give Tigers victory

From the section

David Meyler scored his first goal of pre-season

Andy Robertson scored the winner on debut as Hull City rounded off their pre-season preparations with an impressive 2-1 win at VfB Stuttgart.

David Meyler pounced on a goalkeeping error to open the scoring after five minutes, before Robertson fired home from a tight angle.

Vedad Ibisevic replied for the hosts before the break.

Hull, 16th last season, open their Premier League campaign against Queens Park Rangers on Saturday.

The Tigers then face Belgian side Lokeren in the Europa League play-off round.

Stuttgart: Ulreich, Klein, Schwaab, Rudiger, Rausch (Ferati 46), Gruezo (Romeu 46), Gentner (Kvist 78), Harnik (Leitner 62), Didavi, Maxim (Werner 62), Ibisevic.

Hull City: Harper (Jakupovic 46), McShane, Maguire (Chester 82), Figueroa, Rosenior (Bruce 87), Meyler (Snodgrass 61), Quinn (Livermore 87), Boyd (Huddlestone 87), Robertson (Sagbo 70), Ince (Brady 61), Jelavic (Aluko 61).