Rangers: Ally McCoist questions timing of Charles Green claims

McCoist bemoaned poor defending in Rangers' defeat by Hearts

Ally McCoist described former Rangers chief executive Charles Green's claims about raising potential funds for the club as a "sideshow we can do without".

Rangers opened their Scottish Championship campaign with a 2-1 home defeat by Hearts, which manager McCoist put down to "extremely poor" defending.

Green said on Friday he is close to raising up to £10m for investment at Ibrox.

"I just didn't think the timing of it was great," said McCoist.

A Green-led consortium bought Rangers' assets in 2012 - the same year the club was placed in the lowest tier of the Scottish league set-up following financial problems.

He left the Ibrox club last year following allegations about business dealings with former owner Craig Whyte.

But Green returned briefly as a consultant and indicated in June that he was launching a new bid to take control of Rangers.

Prior to Sunday's match with Hearts, the Govan Stand at Ibrox was renamed in honour of the late Sandy Jardine and Rangers unfurled the Scottish League One flag.

"It is a big day for the players, a big day for the supporters and even bigger day for Sandy Jardine's family," explained McCoist.

"Whether he [Green] comes back or not remains to be seen. For the first time, one or two of the players actually said to me about the timing of all that kind of stuff.

"Everybody does their level best to keep players sheltered and away from it and we will continue to do that because they have to concentrate on results on the park."

Former Rangers defender Danny Wilson headed Hearts in front but McCoist's men looked to have stolen a point when Nicky Law levelled in the second minute of stoppage time.

However, Osman Sow scored an even later goal to hand Hearts victory.

"When we get the equaliser we are looking at a positive reaction for the last five minutes to win the game and it floored everybody," added McCoist.

"They saw a gap because Richard Foster came off and Darren McGregor came on and he wasn't in his position quick enough.

"I will need to look at it again. I don't think he was on the park quick enough for them to take centre.

"But if he is not on the park we should have stopped the game and not let them take centre until we had regrouped.

"He is definitely not in position when they take centre but I am not saying for a minute that's his fault."