Community Shield: Aaron Ramsey predicts stronger Arsenal

Aaron Ramsey says Arsenal will learn from their troubles last season in order to challenge more strongly in the new Premier League campaign.

The Gunners, who beat Manchester City 3-0 on Sunday in the Community Shield, lost 6-3 at City, 5-1 at Liverpool and 6-0 at Chelsea in the league last term.

"The thing we need to improve is our form against the big teams away from home," said Wales midfielder Ramsey.

"We will learn our lessons and you will see a different Arsenal in away games."

Arsenal were fourth in the top flight last season, seven points behind champions Manchester City.

Martin Keown - BBC football analyst on the Community Shield "The result was down to the way Manchester City started the game. They were better in the second half but in the first half Arsenal moved the ball beautifully and Alexis Sanchez, in his wide right position, looked dangerous for Arsenal. "It is a good way to take Arsene Wenger into a new season and he will be delighted. He looks five years younger after winning the FA Cup and going back to Wembley to win again today."

But Ramsey, 23, insisted: "I reckon we will be there or thereabouts at the end this season."

The Wales international scored 13 goals in 27 games before an injury on Boxing Day last year and was out for just over three months before returning to score the winner in the FA Cup final against Hull.

He underlined his value to Arsenal by scoring their second goal against City on Sunday after Santi Cazorla had put the Londoners in front.

Olivier Giroud's long-range third wrapped up victory at Wembley but Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger refused to get carried away by the win.

"We played well, especially in the first half," he said. "We defended very well and had good variation in our attacking display.

"In the second half, we couldn't sustain completely physically what we did in the first but we kept great togetherness and desire to fight together.

"I'm excited and cautious as well. We want to win Premier League and have a desire to do it but we are conscious as well that there are many good teams in the league.

"Let's just focus on the next game and then try to be consistent."