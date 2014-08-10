Newcastle 1-0 Sociedad: Late Sissoko goal gives Magpies victory

From the section

Sissoko scored his first goal of pe-season

Moussa Sissoko struck a late winner as Newcastle United ended their pre-season campaign on a high with a 1-0 win over Real Sociedad.

The midfielder swept in a Gabriel Obertan cross after 88 minutes to clinch victory.

Summer signings Daryl Janmaat, Remy Cabella and Emmanuel Riviere all started the match.

Newcastle get their Premier League season under way against Manchester City next Sunday.

Newcastle: Krul, Janmaat (Amrstrong 85), Coloccini (Yanga-Mbiwa 67), Williamson (S Taylor 67), Haidara (Dummett 59), Colback (Obertan 59), Anita (Abeid 67), Sissoko, Cabella (Ferreyra 74), Gouffran (Aarons 46), Riviere (Perez 67).

Real Sociedad: Rulli, Carlos Martinez, Mikel, Inigo Martinez (Ansotegi 65), Yuri, Bergara (Elustondo 46), Granero (Iker Hernandez 65), Canales (Oyarzun 65), Xabi Prieto (Estrada 65), Castro (Hervias 65), Agirretxe (Pardo 46).