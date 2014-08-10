Didier Drogba: Chelsea striker injured in friendly victory

Didier Drogba hobbled off after sustaining an ankle injury in Budapest

Chelsea came from behind to beat Ferencvaros 2-1 in a pre-season friendly, but lost striker Didier Drogba to injury during the first half.

The Ivorian, making his first start since rejoining the club, had treatment on an ankle shortly after Zoltan Gera had scored for the hosts in Budapest.

Despite Drogba's absence, Chelsea drew level after the break through Ramires.

Summer signing Cesc Fabregas clinched victory for the Blues with a fine run and finish 10 minutes from time.

Chelsea: Cech (Schwarzer 45); Azpilicueta (Moses 66), Zouma, Christensen (Cahill 45), Filipe Luis (Ivanovic 45); Ramires (Hazard 60), Mikel (Matic 60); Schurrle (Salah 45), Willian (Fabregas 45), Torres (Diego Costa 45); Drogba (Oscar 28 (Ake 78)).

Ferencvaros: Dibusz, Nalepa, Mateos, Pavlovic, Bonig, D Nagy, Gyomber, Csukics, Busai, Gera, Bode.