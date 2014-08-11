Dundee United: Players not for sale, insists Stephen Thompson

Dundee Utd chairman Stephen Thompson (left) alongside manager Jackie McNamara.

No more players will be leaving Dundee United this summer, the club's chairman Stephen Thompson has assured fans.

The Tannadice club brought in over £5m from selling Ryan Gauld to Sporting Lisbon and Andy Robertson to Hull City during the close season.

However Thompson said "No one is for sale and that is the end if it. I'm not interested in selling anyone.

"They could offer me £2m but I'm not interested so they are wasting their time."

There were reports that top clubs were present at Pittodrie to watch United beat Aberdeen 3-0 on Sunday.

Thompson has ensured that the Tannadice club are now debt free after the recent transfers.