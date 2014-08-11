Monday's Scottish gossip

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Former Celtic manager Neil Lennon has revealed he was interested in signing Ryan Gauld from Dundee United, but stalled because he felt the teenager was not yet ready for first team football. Gauld made a £3m move to Sporting Lisbon in summer. (Sun)

Georgios Samaras has knocked back an offer from French club Lyon, leaving open the possibility of a return to Celtic Park just weeks after leaving. (Various)

Falkirk have appointed former Hibernian youth coach James McDonaugh as their new first-team coach. He has been widely praised his his management of Hibs' under-20 side. (Scotsman)

Glasgow City coach Eddie Wolecki Black will make a raft of changes for tonight's Champions League clash with Glentoran at Airdrie's Excelsior Stadium, with Scotland's top women's side playing their second group game in three days. They won 5-0 on Saturday against Slovakian champions Nove Zamky and conclude the group stage on Thursday against FC Zhilstroy. (Various)

OTHER GOSSIP

Colin Montgomerie was unhappy after being made to wait for two hours to play his third shot on the 18th hole at the 96th PGA Championship. Play was delayed due to rain, with Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy eventually winning by one point. (Herald)