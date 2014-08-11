Ross County: Defeat not fair result, says Derek Adams

Ross County manager Derek Adams felt his side deserved a draw against St Johnstone.

The Dingwall men trailed through goals either side of half-time from Michael O'Halloran and Steven MacLean.

Debutant Jake Jervis pulled one back, but County could not find an equaliser.

"I don't believe we deserved to not take anything from the game, a draw would have been a fair result," Adams told BBC Scotland.

"We created a number of chances, their goalkeeper's had a fantastic match.

"Obviously St Johnstone have won the game but overall looking at my team's performance I was happy with it.

"I was delighted with the way they played, the way they passed the ball, the chances created.

"The two goals were extremely soft from our point of view - St Johnstone really didn't have to work for them.

"Our goal was a great cross from Yoann Arquin and a great header from Jake Jervis. [Alan] Mannus in goal has made unbelievable saves in order to keep the ball out of the net.

"The ball in the box - we could have dealt with it a wee bit better. The second goal is a shot that somebody ducks out of the way and the ball goes into the back of the net. Nothing to do with the nous of the team, it was just an error.

"We lost 2-1 today but we controlled large aspects of the game. St Johnstone were pinned back into their own half, we kept on trying to get that second goal."