BBC Sport - Julian Tagg: Exeter City aim to pay off PFA loan by Friday

Exeter City's acting chairman Julian Tagg tells BBC Radio Devon that the club are aiming to pay off their loan from the Professional Footballers' Association by Friday.

The club went to the players' union for help in June after a cash flow problem.

City have not been able to sign any players this summer because a transfer embargo was imposed after the loan was agreed.

Top Stories