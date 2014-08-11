Football Manager computer game to help scout players

The Football Manager database will supply biographical, contractual and positional details to Prozone

Premier League clubs are to use the database of computer game Football Manager to help recruit new signings.

Game creator Sports Interactive will provide information for Prozone Recruiter, an online analysis tool used by many clubs to scout talent.

The Football Manager database will supply biographical, contractual and positional details to Prozone.

"The database is a highly accurate and valuable resource," said Prozone chief executive Thomas Schmider.

"It will further enhance the recruitment services that we provide."

Prozone conduct performance analysis and will use the game's information in their system, which aids clubs in their player recruitment.

Football Manager studio director Miles Jacobson added: "For years we've heard stories of real-life managers and scouts using our data to help with the recruitment process.

"From now on, it's official. Real managers around the world will be finding and comparing players using data and a search system that will be very familiar to players of Football Manager."