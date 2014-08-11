St Johnstone: Tommy Wright looking for Stevie May replacement

St Johnstone manager Tommy Wright wants a replacement for Stevie May.

St Johnstone manager Tommy Wright said he is looking for a replacement for Stevie May before the end of the transfer window.

However, after his side defeated Ross County 2-1 in Dingwall, he said he has no concerns about his current squad.

"I think we'll probably get one or two in on the back of Stevie leaving, we do need another striker," he said.

"We played really well and created a lot of chances and if we do that we'll score enough goals to do well again."

St Johnstone sold Stevie May to Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday but showed no signs of missing last season's talisman as they went ahead through goals from Michael O'Halloran and Steven MacLean.

Jake Jervis pulled one back for the home side but Wright, who has recruited forward Adam Morgan on loan from Yeovil, insisted his side more than deserved their win.

"People always seem to want to write us off," he told BBC Scotland. "When we lost 28 goals out of midfield the previous year Stevie stepped up to the mark.

"We've lost 27 this season and someone else will step up to the mark.

"In terms of possession and how we controlled the game we've got to be happy and at 2-0 we should have done better with their goal - we lost the ball in midfield and allowed them back in the game.

"At 2-1 you're never comfortable, but we saw the game out. I can't really recall Alan Mannus having many saves to make after their goal, so I think we deserved it.

"We don't look too far ahead of ourselves, we just look to the next game. That's all we can do, we know how difficult this league is.

"For us to come up here today after a tough game in Slovakia, travelling back and put on a performance like that shows the measure of the lads and the quality of them."

Wright also praised 19-year-old Scott Brown who had another impressive game in midfield.

He said: "We believe Scott Brown's going to be a really top player. I think he proved it today, his short and long passing's excellent.

"There is parts of his game he needs to improve on - he knows that and he's working really hard, but I think he's one that could have a super season for us."