Barcelona's Thomas Vermaelen still carrying World Cup injury

Thomas Vermaelen was injured at the World Cup in June

Barcelona's £15m signing Thomas Vermaelen cannot start training with his new team-mates yet because he is carrying an injury from the World Cup.

Vermaelen completed a move from Arsenal on Sunday after passing a medical.

The centre-back has not played since injuring a hamstring in Belgium's 1-0 World Cup group win over Russia.

"The player will undergo physiotherapy, and the evolution of the injury will determine when he returns to training," read a Barcelona statement.

Vermaelen played only one of Belgium's five World Cup matches as they reached the quarter-finals in Brazil.

The 28-year-old was restricted to 21 appearances in all competitions for Arsenal last season as he struggled for form and fitness.

He was troubled by a series of injuries and lost his place at centre-back as manager Arsene Wenger favoured Per Mertesacker and Laurent Koscielny.

But having signed a five-year contract with Barcelona, Vermaelen said on Sunday: "I want to put the injuries I've had behind me and look to the future. My aim is to play in lots of games and help the team."

