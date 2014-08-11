'Silly' Plymouth Argyle mistakes frustrate boss John Sheridan

Plymouth have won just one of their last 10 League Two matches since March

Plymouth Argyle manager John Sheridan says "silly" mistakes cost his side as they lost in League Two.

Josh Coulson's second half strike was enough to seal the match as five players made their debuts for Argyle.

"I felt like we were coping with the game and I was quite comfortable. I couldn't see us losing," Sheridan told BBC Radio Devon.

"But we did stupid silly little naive things and they ended up costing us."

Sheridan said his players would have to quickly cut out the errors from their game.

"I don't know what's going through their minds," added the former Republic of Ireland international.

"They might think it's nothing, or other people might think I'm talking through my backside, but I don't think I am because I'm seeing them and I keep telling them these things."