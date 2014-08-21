BBC Sport - James Rodriguez wants to 'win everything' at Real Madrid
Rodriguez wants to 'win everything'
- From the section Football
Real Madrid's £71m signing James Rodriguez hopes he "can win everything" with the Spanish club.
The Colombian international, who left Monaco to sign a six-year deal with Real last month, admits he first needs to earn his place in the team.
Rodriguez also talks about winning the Golden Boot award for top goal scorer at the recent World Cup and his memorable strike against Uruguay.
Available to UK users only.