Bolton sign Cardiff striker Joe Mason for third loan spell

Mason joined Cardiff from Plymouth in 2011

Bolton Wanderers have confirmed the signing of striker Joe Mason on a season-long loan from Cardiff City.

Prior to joining the Championship club for a third time, former Plymouth front man Mason agreed a new contract until 2018 with the Welsh side.

The 23-year-old was twice on loan at Bolton last season, scoring six goals in 16 league appearances.

Mason joins fellow Cardiff man Kevin McNaughton at Bolton, who lost 3-0 at Watford in their opening league game.

Mason will be unable to face his parent club while on loan at Wanderers, who face neighbours Bury in the first round of the League Cup on Tuesday and will be looking to bounce back from Saturday's defeat.

"It's very uncharacteristic of us that we concede goals from 40-yard passes," manager Dougie Freedman told BBC Radio Manchester.

"When you come up against two of the best strikers in the division, if you're going to give them opportunities that they don't have to work very hard for, then they are going to take them.

"Thank goodness we've got another game soon because that's exactly what we want."