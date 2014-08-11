Wigan: Juan Carlos Garcia joins CD Tenerife on loan

Garcia has also played for Hondurian sides Marathón and Olimpia

Defender Juan Carlos Garcia has left Wigan to join Spanish second division side CD Tenerife on a season-long loan.

The 26-year-old joined Wigan in July 2013 and made one appearance for them last season in the Capital One Cup against Manchester City.

He also featured twice for Honduras during the World Cup in Brazil, playing against Ecuador and Switzerland.

The Latics drew their Championship opening game 2-2 against Reading thanks to James McArthur's stoppage-time goal.

Manager Uwe Rosler admitted that Wigan had allowed Reading back into the game after they squandered an early lead.

"They got a goal that was avoidable, but I think that with the amount of chances they had, they deserved to go in the lead," he told BBC Radio Manchester.

"But then they were sitting back and trying to run down the clock. They gave us an invitation and we used that."